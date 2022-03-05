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The Creepy World of 4IR Fashion - J Wilderness
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30 views • March 05, 2022
The Creepy World of 4IR Fashion - J Wilderness
J Wilderness
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/creepy-world-4IR-fashion:4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3g3UU3GqWo0
https://rumble.com/vwgddj-the-creepy-world-of-4ir-fashion.html
#ClownWorld #4IR
The Creepy World of 4IR Fashion
J Wilderness: I stumbled across some weird fashion show footage and ended up down a rabbit hole. But it shouldn't be unfamiliar territory for anyone who has followed this channel for a while. Join me as we have a look into the creepy NFT / metaverse future that awaits the World of (4th Industrial) Fashion.
The video starts and ends with audio montages, the total video length is 9 minutes 44 seconds.
Follow us as we continue to compile evidence of our descent into absolute Clown World. Like & Subscribe for the latest broadcasts, and check us out on the additional platforms listed below (all sources available for all video's via Hive - link below). Thanks for the support! J
J Wilderness
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/creepy-world-4IR-fashion:4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3g3UU3GqWo0
https://rumble.com/vwgddj-the-creepy-world-of-4ir-fashion.html
#ClownWorld #4IR
The Creepy World of 4IR Fashion
J Wilderness: I stumbled across some weird fashion show footage and ended up down a rabbit hole. But it shouldn't be unfamiliar territory for anyone who has followed this channel for a while. Join me as we have a look into the creepy NFT / metaverse future that awaits the World of (4th Industrial) Fashion.
The video starts and ends with audio montages, the total video length is 9 minutes 44 seconds.
Follow us as we continue to compile evidence of our descent into absolute Clown World. Like & Subscribe for the latest broadcasts, and check us out on the additional platforms listed below (all sources available for all video's via Hive - link below). Thanks for the support! J
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