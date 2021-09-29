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Topic 03 - Growing and the Pain
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When you are a baby, there are steps to follow. The usual first step is to say, mom or dad. Next comes chewing on everything you see. Now the big one is walking on all four limbs. Yes, two hands and two feet. You followed by grabbing on chairs to help lift you up. Finally, now you can walk on two feet. For the parents, this is the crucial part. Most parents will take everything that is eye level and bring them up another two feet. This way, the baby will not grab things that he/she should not play with. From this point on, the parents will never have another chance to sleep a regular night. The child will dream of the possibilities for tomorrow.
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