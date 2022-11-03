Create New Account
And We Know 11.3.2022 Inside the FOG of WAR! Eradication of EVIL underway! The time is NOW! We all need to PRAY!
Published 20 days ago |
LT of And We Know


Nov 3, 2022


Have we reached a boiling point yet? The enemy begging for MERCY after destroying millions of lives. The fake president calling all conservatives and those jumping the DEMONIC ship Evil and corrupt, yet we know who he really is. Retruthing Q constantly…. The awakening is happening… we will rescue the children.. that is why we fight!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rbmwm-11.3.22-inside-the-fog-of-war-eradication-of-evil-underway-the-time-is-now-.html


current eventsnewschildrenawakeningcorruptionpresidentchristianbidenqfakeltand we knowfog of warkari lakeexposing evilkash patel

