And We Know 11.3.2022 Inside the FOG of WAR! Eradication of EVIL underway! The time is NOW! We all need to PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Nov 3, 2022
Have we reached a boiling point yet? The enemy begging for MERCY after destroying millions of lives. The fake president calling all conservatives and those jumping the DEMONIC ship Evil and corrupt, yet we know who he really is. Retruthing Q constantly…. The awakening is happening… we will rescue the children.. that is why we fight!
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