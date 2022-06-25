Myth of Republican - Democrat Platform switch - Dr. Carol Swain, Vanderbilt University for Prager U.

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Once upon a time every student of history and that meant pretty much everyone with the high school education knew this the Democratic Party was the party of slavery in Jim Crow and the Republican Party was the party of emancipation and racial integration. Dr. Carol Swain explains the false myth that is the opposite this truth..
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