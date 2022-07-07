A Message To Schizophrenics This Video Will Save Your Life If your Willing to Listen.

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The Voices are Your Voices Everyone is a kid in a ageing body your voices are trying to help you they are trying to figure out what's going on in your life they are just as sacred as you are stay positive, there is positive and negative energy in the universe you must draw in positive energy in order for you to get better stay around positive people.