God shakes the world awake! (Gospel)
April 14, 2012 What kind of world are we living in? In this prophetic dream the Lord indicates, that the calamities, which He now allows in the world, are the consequence of disobedience and walking astray. Jesus calls: Repent to Me!
Published on March 5, 2015 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Please share and do not change © BC
