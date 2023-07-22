Create New Account
God shakes the world awake! (Gospel)
Evangelical Endtime Machine
April 14, 2012  What kind of world are we living in? In this prophetic dream the Lord indicates, that the calamities, which He now allows in the world, are the consequence of disobedience and walking astray. Jesus calls: Repent to Me!


Published on March 5, 2015 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC

