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Pelosi Demands Biden Transfer Nuclear Codes To Democrats
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310 views • February 25, 2021
Pelosi who in January asked the military to take the codes from Trump and given to her, Has now activated her minions that are demanding that Biden hand over the codes to a panel of Democrats
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