BrightLearn - Taken for a Ride: Detroit's Big Three and the Politics of Pollution by Jack Doyle

In "Taken for a Ride: Detroit's Big Three and the Politics of Pollution," Jack Doyle provides a comprehensive exploration of the American auto industry's profound environmental impact and its historical resistance to regulatory change. The book begins by highlighting the mid-20th century dominance of the Big Three – General Motors, Ford and Chrysler – in shaping American life and urban landscapes, while simultaneously disregarding the environmental consequences of their manufacturing and product emissions. Doyle meticulously details how these corporations leveraged their political power through lobbying, campaign contributions and manipulation of scientific research to stave off stringent environmental regulations, such as the delayed implementation of catalytic converters, which were crucial for reducing harmful emissions. Despite evidence supporting their effectiveness, the industry prioritized profit over public health, leading to significant air quality issues. Doyle also examines the ongoing battle for cleaner transportation, criticizing the auto industry's "greenwashing" tactics and highlighting the role of government agencies, environmental groups and grassroots movements in advocating for change. He underscores the importance of holding corporations accountable and emphasizes that meaningful progress often stems from public demand for action. Ultimately, the book serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of prioritizing profit over environmental stewardship and calls for a collective effort to learn from past mistakes and forge a sustainable future.





