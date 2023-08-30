Create New Account
Implausible Deniability
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

Lies, Lies, Lies

* VP Joe Biden used his three e-mail aliases thousands of times.

* Will the ‘no evidence of corruption’ sycophants ever give up?

* The deep state is all in on protecting him.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (29 August 2023)

https://youtu.be/5sf75Z9hB6Q

treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusiondeep statemoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailrob schmittprotection racketshell companybiden crime familylaptop from hellinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracycorrupticratforeign agentbiden brand

