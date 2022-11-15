Create New Account
Tackling the Responsibility of Shepherding Grandkids With Grace According to Larry McCall
There are approximately 30 million professing Christian grandparents in the U.S. today, but less than one percent of them say they are equipped to properly tackle the responsibility of shepherding their grandkids. Larry McCall is the founder of Grandparenting with Grace, which provides clear Biblical teaching on the mission that God has given grandparents. He is also on the pastoral team of Christ Covenant Church and director of Walking Like Jesus Ministries. This grandfather of seven shares the importance of viewing grandparenting through the lens of scripture and tapping into the higher calling that God has called them to. God directs the older generation to share their faith and wisdom with the younger generation. 



TAKEAWAYS


Larry has written a must read book titled Grandparenting with Grace


Even if you can’t talk to your grandchildren about God, you can always talk to God about your grandchildren


Be careful not to skip over the middle generation in your eagerness to love on your grandkids


Watch Grandparenting with Grace on YouTube on the “Walking Like Jesus Ministries” channel



