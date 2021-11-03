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ADRENOCHROME AMBROSIA AND HOW AMERICA EATS ITS YOUNG - GREG REESE
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85 views • November 03, 2021
A look into the decay of America’s moral compass. Infowars reporter Greg Reese breaks down how the chemical compound adrenochrome is found in expired epinephrine pens or EpiPens. The two largest EpiPen manufacturers, Kaleo and Mylan, happen to be connected to the Clinton Foundation.
Reese also dives into the startup company Ambrosia Health that charges thousands of dollars to fill customers’ veins with the blood of younger, healthier donors. This report highlights the multiple industries creating a market for human blood, cells and other compounds the elite seem to be obsessed with.
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Reese also dives into the startup company Ambrosia Health that charges thousands of dollars to fill customers’ veins with the blood of younger, healthier donors. This report highlights the multiple industries creating a market for human blood, cells and other compounds the elite seem to be obsessed with.
if you liked this video you may also like some of these:
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
Gene Decode & Dr. Northrup Discusses Detox For Vaccinated & Unvaccinated with Nicholas Veniamin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LTIbdX7jaEYl/
Tesla car battery explodes in traffic in Florida. Looks like a car bomb went off. Blows car in half.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tMp2Fg9fiRbN/
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