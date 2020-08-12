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Mark Passio - The Unholy Feminine - Neo-Feminism & The Satanic Epi-Eugenics Agenda - Part 2 of 2
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21 views • August 12, 2020
Mark Passio - The Unholy Feminine - Neo-Feminism & The Satanic Epi-Eugenics Agenda - Part 2 of 2
In this controversial presentation, Mark Passio blows wide open the Dark Occult agenda of Neo-Feminism, which is being used to sow the seeds of discord between men and women in order to weaken the human species and ensure that future generations of humanity lack the traits necessary to resist tyranny. The destruction of gender roles and the familial dynamic are explored as major themes throughout Mark’s hard-hitting lecture.
Recorded April 16th & 17th at the Free Your Mind 4 Conference, Bucks County, PA.
In this controversial presentation, Mark Passio blows wide open the Dark Occult agenda of Neo-Feminism, which is being used to sow the seeds of discord between men and women in order to weaken the human species and ensure that future generations of humanity lack the traits necessary to resist tyranny. The destruction of gender roles and the familial dynamic are explored as major themes throughout Mark’s hard-hitting lecture.
Recorded April 16th & 17th at the Free Your Mind 4 Conference, Bucks County, PA.
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