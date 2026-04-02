THE REALITY OF WAR: Riccardo Bosi on Why the West Must Relearn How to Win





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They've kept us leaning back in our chairs, uncertain, off balance, watching 30 minutes of news and thinking we understand war. But the game has changed—and the West has forgotten how to win.





In this strategic monologue, Riccardo Bosi pulls no punches in explaining the white hats' operational approach: they are disrupting the enemy's decision cycle, keeping them in a constant loop of observe-orient-decide without ever letting them act. It's not chaos. It's deliberate. And it's revealing something the world hasn't faced in generations: the reality of war.





Bosi lays out three reasons the deep state is forcing this global confrontation. First, operational security—they can't let the enemy know the next move. Second, the world needs to feel what war actually means, not as a distant report from a jungle, but as drones flying into buildings in Dubai, as a nuclear threat that touches everyone. And third, the West must relearn a lesson it forgot: you can't maneuver lunatics into surrender. You kill your way to victory.





He calls out the Western mindset that treats war like a 90-minute movie where disposable men die so a pretty woman can be saved. He invokes General Napier's formula for dealing with the ungovernable: extreme brutality followed by extreme kindness—but the brutality must come first. And he draws the line: the same left-wing loons who defend ripping babies out at full term will call you a warmonger for defending your country.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.