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PROPHETIC SIGNS NOV 18, 2021 - RUSSIA MOVES 100,000 TROOPS TO UKRAINE BORDER
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60 views • November 18, 2021
Israel launches missiles at South Damascus building, Syrian state TV says ….. Iran resumes production of advanced centrifuges at top secret nuclear site ….. Around 100,000 troops have descended on the county’s border with Ukraine
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