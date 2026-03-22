The videos were not generated by artificial intelligence, but rather real footage of the moment the Iranian missile fell, hitting Dimona with such force—no one had ever seen anything like this before. Iran had just used a new, highly destructive hypersonic ballistic missile on Dimona on the night of March 21 — southernmost region of Israel, Israeli most sensitive geographic area. Iranian state television said the strike was a "response" to an earlier attack on Iranian Natanz nuclear site. During the missiles' arrival, scenes showed how the Iranian missiles managed to hit their target facilities even as Israeli air defenses, including Iron Dome, attempted to intercept them and missed. Israel complained about the strike, and said it would review the apparent failure of the interceptor as tensions escalate after weeks of mutual attacks on nuclear and military infrastructure, in which a significant escalation of the Israel-US spearheaded war shows no sign of abating.

According to the Spokesperson for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, IRGC launched the 'strike' after monitoring the enemy's vulnerabilities for 3 weeks. But it is both unreasonable and frightening how Iran names targets with sufficient warning, giving time to prepare air defense systems, but still Iranian missiles break through with devastating impunity and freedom to struck obvious targets. Geolocation data from open source intelligence sources showed that an Iranian missile hit directly on a building in the city, which houses a nuclear research facility in the Negev Desert. This suggests that Iran has intelligence indicating that Israeli nuclear scientists may be using this shelter, given its proximity to the Dimona nuclear facility, which is only about 10 kilometers away. Iran has loosened its anchor thrust, after the Israeli-US launched a painful offensive under the title “Epic Furry” on various Iranian positions, which are now gradually retaliating strongly against Dimona and Arad in occupied Palestine. The building was reported to have been completely destroyed, meaning the death toll is very high.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a video, showing posters attached to the missiles, which hit Dimona and Arad hours before their launch in the 72nd wave of Operation True Promise 4. Fattah hypersonic missiles, Qadr multi-warhead systems, Emad precision-guided ballistic missiles and suicide drones – spread across five cities in southern Israel simultaneously, while Israeli security officials pressured journalists and eyewitnesses on the ground to censor the destruction and keep down the number of casualties. IRGC also says that Israel has lost control of the information battle within its own limits, desperately trying to regulate what Israelis are allowed to see and say about what is happening on their streets. The 72nd wave was launched as a tribute to the martyrs and their families, targeting various military installations and security centers, reaching southern Israel, which was actually hit after the collapse of the defense system.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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