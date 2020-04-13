The Longer Crobar Podcast #2

Tips on Getting Maximum Leverage in your life.WHERE WEALTH, HEALTH, SUCCESS, AND HAPPINESS, ARE CELEBRATED AND CHAMPIONED.In Pursuit Of The Longer CrowbarIn life, I have found that it is a lot easier to get things done with a longer crowbar. Tools give us leverage physically and mentally and on this site you will eventually find my own and other’s successful searches for The Longer Crowbar, in Business, Money, Food, Healthy Eating, Relationships, and in Fun Stuff in general. It is all about getting the most leverage to have a GREAT LIFE now.What you will not find is PC approved or things that you will find in dozens of other places. This is a truly unique perspective on how to get things done a lot easier and have better results using less effort with The Longer Crowbar.