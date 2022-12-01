Create New Account
Predestination: Staying the Course
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 21 hours ago |

In reading the Bible, we know God is in control and has a solution to every problem. He designed creation according to a master plan and has carefully inserted us into it.

Fresh from a meeting with God, Moses arrived in Egypt and confronted Pharaoh and demanded his people’s freedom, but even with God’s miraculous signs, it did not go as planned and the Hebrews hard life became even more unbearable. Moses wondered why this happened and God began to slowly reveal His plan and build faith that was strong and overcoming, even in the valleys when it seemed bleak and the final outcome was not known.

On the contrary, it was Pharaoh’s destiny to rebel against God and have his heart hardened. This is a great message if you’ve had difficulty understanding your destiny and how you fit into God’s master plan.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1215.pdf

RLJ-1215 -- DECEMBER 6, 2009

Predestination Part 8: Staying the Course

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
egyptexodushebrewsaaronmosespharaoh

