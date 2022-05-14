The Coming Lockdown Retribution

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These Are The [Libs] Who Wrecked Our Kids
* Lockdown lunatics subjected our children to a sick social experiment.
* Remote failure: left tries to pretend they didn’t push school closures.
* They have risked the future of an entire generation of students.
* Kids who went to school during plandemic are already back on track.
* Unions held families hostage for more goodies.
* Dems are addicted to lockdowns.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 13 May 2022