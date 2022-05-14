The Coming Lockdown Retribution

These Are The [Libs] Who Wrecked Our Kids

* Lockdown lunatics subjected our children to a sick social experiment.

* Remote failure: left tries to pretend they didn’t push school closures.

* They have risked the future of an entire generation of students.

* Kids who went to school during plandemic are already back on track.

* Unions held families hostage for more goodies.

* Dems are addicted to lockdowns.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 13 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306118565112

