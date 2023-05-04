https://gettr.com/post/p2g3r1se3b1

05/02/2023 【Miles Insight】Pras Michel and his lawyers argue that Michel was treated differently and selectively prosecuted in Miles Guo's extradition case and that the ruling was instead more favorable to Michel. There is a hidden conspiracy here, covering up something much bigger. So they are not satisfied and stated that they will appeal.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/02/2023 【Nicole看七哥】普拉斯·米歇尔及其律师认为，米歇尔在郭文贵先生遣返案中被区别对待，被选择性起诉，而且这样的判决反而对米歇尔更有利。这里面隐藏着阴谋，掩盖了更大的东西。所以他们不服，表示一定会上诉。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





