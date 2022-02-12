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Marxists Lifting Mandates? As Phony As Biden on a $4 Bill – Ledger Report 1215
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21 views • February 12, 2022
Blue state governors are lifting mask mandates for children in schools, or are they? Liberty lost is lost forever. In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with former Virginia Congressman Dave Brat about how relaxing the iron fist right now is only a prelude to another, greater attack on Liberty soon. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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