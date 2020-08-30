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THE IDEOLOGICAL WAR
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5 views • August 30, 2020
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Question: “You have always compared religion to government, in the sense that you say that atheists have ripped away religion from people and left them stranded with nothing. No moral basis, or anything. Please correct me if I'm wrong or misunderstand you. You make the analogy that the religious were in a church, and atheists ripped that church apart, without providing an alternative for morality, or whatever the religion was providing, which you seem to view as a necessity for humans (for reasons I still don't understand). Why do you think that removing (the delusional) governments would not have the same destructive effect as removing (the delusional) religions? Don't you think there are destructive effects of removing governments, just like removing religions? Don't you think that humans are hard-wired to seek authority?”
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Question: “You have always compared religion to government, in the sense that you say that atheists have ripped away religion from people and left them stranded with nothing. No moral basis, or anything. Please correct me if I'm wrong or misunderstand you. You make the analogy that the religious were in a church, and atheists ripped that church apart, without providing an alternative for morality, or whatever the religion was providing, which you seem to view as a necessity for humans (for reasons I still don't understand). Why do you think that removing (the delusional) governments would not have the same destructive effect as removing (the delusional) religions? Don't you think there are destructive effects of removing governments, just like removing religions? Don't you think that humans are hard-wired to seek authority?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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