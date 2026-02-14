BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Garner Ted Armstrong - Printing Money from 1974 with some comments added in 2010
jeffhertzog
jeffhertzog
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 24 hours ago

Garner Ted Armstrong - Printing Money from 1974 with some comments added in 2010

If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)

My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog

You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389 

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account. Thanks!

Keywords
moneygoldsilvergarner ted armstrong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
Gold and silver struggle for direction amid market volatility and central bank shifts

Gold and silver struggle for direction amid market volatility and central bank shifts

Patrick Lewis
FBI warns of AI-powered romance scams surging ahead of Valentine&#8217;s Day—victims lose over $1B to fake love

FBI warns of AI-powered romance scams surging ahead of Valentine’s Day—victims lose over $1B to fake love

Belle Carter
Gold Rush 2.0: Why precious metals are your financial lifeline

Gold Rush 2.0: Why precious metals are your financial lifeline

Ramon Tomey
The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

Ramon Tomey
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy