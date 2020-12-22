© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
State Legislators Not Complying With Constitution & 1st Amendment Redress Of Grievances Case
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • December 22, 2020
Bob Schultz and Capt. Karl Koenigs join me to discuss what is taking place in New York and around the country, as state legislators ignore the Constitution, specifically with the guarantee clause of Article IV Section 4. We'll also talk about Bob's Federal case regarding the 1st Amendment Right to Petition the Government for The Redress Of Grievances.
See more here: State Legislators Not Complying With Constitution & 1st Amendment Redress Of Grievances Case https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/state-legislators-not-complying-with-constitution-1st-amendment-redress-of-grievances-case/
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/state-legislators-not-complying-with-constitution-1st-amendment-redress-of-grievances-case/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: State Legislators Not Complying With Constitution & 1st Amendment Redress Of Grievances Case https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/state-legislators-not-complying-with-constitution-1st-amendment-redress-of-grievances-case/
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/state-legislators-not-complying-with-constitution-1st-amendment-redress-of-grievances-case/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.