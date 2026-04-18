When Leftists MELTDOWN Over Trump WINNING. Liberal Tears

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leftist tears are very sweet. Here are some of the meltdowns, the lack of acceptance, the sadness, the tears, the disbelief, as they realize that Donald Trump has ascended once again to the presidency. Also, general leftist propaganda and tears.
God bless America, and enjoy.
#leftisttears #liberaltears #trump #electionmeldowns #kamalaharris
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️