BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When Leftists MELTDOWN Over Trump WINNING. Liberal Tears
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
363 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • Today

Leftist tears are very sweet. Here are some of the meltdowns, the lack of acceptance, the sadness, the tears, the disbelief, as they realize that Donald Trump has ascended once again to the presidency. Also, general leftist propaganda and tears.

God bless America, and enjoy.

#leftisttears #liberaltears #trump #electionmeldowns #kamalaharris


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
liberalpresident trumpdonald trumpleftistwokestupidfreudkamala harrismeltdownliberal tearscompassiontrump winselection nightwolkelection meltdownlack of acceptanceshotten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

Mike Adams
The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

Mike Adams
A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

Zoey Sky
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy