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(MIAC #294) The Collapse Will Be Very Visible
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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118 views • January 02, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-294-the-collapse-will-be-very-visible

Ransom Godwin from 4:20 TV NEWS 🔵 ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyP30VUjayMa_mBRLhZcDEA ) and David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2024.


• Seasonal foods to store for later save money
• Dent in the food supply chain as processing plants close
• Purposefully limiting the food supply globally
• Mexico begins to limit food shipments to the USA
• Largest transfer of wealth in human history Individuals to Corporations
• Food prices and non-available foods in collapse of Soviet Union
• Cryptocurrency in the reset of our global financial system
• Gold and silver in a currency reset

• Colloidal silver




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