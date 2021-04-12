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Johns Hopkins War Games Selling Fake Pandemic To The Public
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50 views • April 12, 2021
(Segment 1 of 4) Clade X is a day-long pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security on May 15, 2018, in Washington, DC. The exercise simulates a series of National Security Council-convened meetings of 10 US government leaders, played by individuals prominent in the fields of national security or epidemic response.
Drawing from actual events, Clade X identifies important policy issues and preparedness challenges that could be solved with sufficient political will and attention. These issues were designed in a narrative to engage and educate the participants and the audience. Lessons learned from Clade X will be distilled by the Center and shared broadly.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6070de4baa2ff814d7228cf2
Drawing from actual events, Clade X identifies important policy issues and preparedness challenges that could be solved with sufficient political will and attention. These issues were designed in a narrative to engage and educate the participants and the audience. Lessons learned from Clade X will be distilled by the Center and shared broadly.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6070de4baa2ff814d7228cf2
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