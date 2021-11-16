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CDS made using the Bag-in-a-Bottle Method
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1038 views • November 16, 2021
Brian Stone demonstrates Scott McRae's method of making CDS using simple, easily found plastic sandwich bags and water bottles. Activation time is about 14 hours, or when the colors of CDS and the reactor solution are the same.
There is a way to make 3000 ppm CDS in 3 hours time using the Bag-in-a-Bottle method. Read Scott's PDF file that goes with this method.
https://www.brighteon.com/572cb9af-e4b3-464f-b333-8818e18e7b4f
Brian Stone's Brighteon channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7?page=1
There is a way to make 3000 ppm CDS in 3 hours time using the Bag-in-a-Bottle method. Read Scott's PDF file that goes with this method.
https://www.brighteon.com/572cb9af-e4b3-464f-b333-8818e18e7b4f
Brian Stone's Brighteon channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7?page=1
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