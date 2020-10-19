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THE VIRUS IS THE EXCUSE FOR MANDATORY VACCINES [2020-06-30] - DR. VERNON COLEMAN (VIDEO)
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95 views • October 19, 2020
THE VIRUS IS THE EXCUSE FOR MANDATORY VACCINES AND A POLICE STATE [2020-06-30] - DR. VERNON COLEMAN (VIDEO)
Interviewer RITCHIE ALLEN shares up to the minute news analysis by Researchers, Free Thinkers, Open Minded Individuals, and Truthers who are ignored by the corporate controlled media, as well as featuring Conscious Beings from all around the world who are making a difference in their communities every day. DR. VERNON COLEMAN is a retired Medical Doctor that has been getting attacked by the British Government for being a TRUTHER for several decades. People are tired of hearing about the problems, they want to hear of positive solutions. That is why the show, while challenging the mainstream medias version of events, focuses heavily on the men and women who are trying to cause a seismic shift in the current paradigm. The skype line to the show will be open for listeners to call in and have their say. There will be no censorship.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dr. Vernon Coleman
http://vernoncoleman.com/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
Ritchie Allen at The Ritchie Allen Show
http://www.richieallen.co.uk
http://www.fabradiointernational.com
http://www.triggerwarning.tv/live
https://tunein.com/radio/The-Richie-Allen-Show-s236521/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Interviewer RITCHIE ALLEN shares up to the minute news analysis by Researchers, Free Thinkers, Open Minded Individuals, and Truthers who are ignored by the corporate controlled media, as well as featuring Conscious Beings from all around the world who are making a difference in their communities every day. DR. VERNON COLEMAN is a retired Medical Doctor that has been getting attacked by the British Government for being a TRUTHER for several decades. People are tired of hearing about the problems, they want to hear of positive solutions. That is why the show, while challenging the mainstream medias version of events, focuses heavily on the men and women who are trying to cause a seismic shift in the current paradigm. The skype line to the show will be open for listeners to call in and have their say. There will be no censorship.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dr. Vernon Coleman
http://vernoncoleman.com/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
Ritchie Allen at The Ritchie Allen Show
http://www.richieallen.co.uk
http://www.fabradiointernational.com
http://www.triggerwarning.tv/live
https://tunein.com/radio/The-Richie-Allen-Show-s236521/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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