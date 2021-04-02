© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wango Tango: Kids Are NOT For Teacher | Popp Culture
Follow
0
Share
Report
136 views • April 02, 2021
We seem to have a real problem with certain teachers having “platonic sleepovers” with their students. And no, those certain teachers are not men. Let’s pick a fight and debunk some linguistic propaganda!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Hang up that suit and tie forever! Read "CorporateLand" today!
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/P1ecD
2. https://archive.vn/0bjZ2
3. https://archive.vn/j8MSR
4. https://archive.vn/MlsE9
5. https://archive.vn/gjMNM
6. https://archive.vn/GBiMy
7. https://archive.vn/b49Rb
8. https://archive.vn/sIc55
9. https://archive.vn/kcIj5
10. https://archive.vn/iDvrQ
11. https://archive.vn/AkZax
12. https://archive.vn/WEjNZ
13. https://archive.vn/a5kGY
14. https://archive.vn/SyCCE
15. https://archive.vn/u0CeG
16. https://archive.vn/y5XSa
17. https://archive.vn/yOrzc#
18. https://archive.vn/2SaRc
19. https://archive.vn/oi5KG
20. https://archive.vn/RFXOw
21. https://archive.vn/Yvv4B
22. https://archive.vn/Vv0P9
23. https://archive.vn/8LSUO
24. https://archive.vn/38gwX
25. https://archive.vn/gEcFh
26. https://archive.vn/GRdKf
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Hang up that suit and tie forever! Read "CorporateLand" today!
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/P1ecD
2. https://archive.vn/0bjZ2
3. https://archive.vn/j8MSR
4. https://archive.vn/MlsE9
5. https://archive.vn/gjMNM
6. https://archive.vn/GBiMy
7. https://archive.vn/b49Rb
8. https://archive.vn/sIc55
9. https://archive.vn/kcIj5
10. https://archive.vn/iDvrQ
11. https://archive.vn/AkZax
12. https://archive.vn/WEjNZ
13. https://archive.vn/a5kGY
14. https://archive.vn/SyCCE
15. https://archive.vn/u0CeG
16. https://archive.vn/y5XSa
17. https://archive.vn/yOrzc#
18. https://archive.vn/2SaRc
19. https://archive.vn/oi5KG
20. https://archive.vn/RFXOw
21. https://archive.vn/Yvv4B
22. https://archive.vn/Vv0P9
23. https://archive.vn/8LSUO
24. https://archive.vn/38gwX
25. https://archive.vn/gEcFh
26. https://archive.vn/GRdKf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.