More Than 250 Million Shares of the Founder Who Was Once the “King of 4S Shops” Will Be Auctioned

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hh9ab65
09/04/2022 Spotlight on China: According to Tencent, the 253.23 million shares belonging to Pang Qinghua, the former owner and majority shareholder of Pang Da Group, that was called “King of 4S stores” will be auctioned on Taobao. Its market value once reached more than $7.2 billion( 50 billion Yuan) in 2015 is about $1.9 billion( 12.9 billion Yuan) today