How to Come Back to Life?
How to bring back the lost state of abiding in God’s Love? How to get out of the swamp of consciousness and its endless problems? How to get rid of inner pain and suffering? There may be various situations in life, sometimes very acute and even almost unsolvable. What should you do if you find yourself in a situation where you don't know how to get out of it? What does it mean to be honest with yourself?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#HowToComeBackToLife #BlissInLove #HowToGetOutOfSituation

how to come back to lifeblissin lovehow to get out of situationto get rid of inner painto be honest with yourself

