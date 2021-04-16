BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America’s ‘worst intelligence failures' attempted to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop scandal
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
4113 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 16, 2021
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine has described the moment she was offered Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” by Rudy Giuliani after the waterlogged device was dropped off to a repair shop in Delaware.

Ms Devine’s upcoming book, which is titled “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide”, will explore the inside story behind revelations about Joe Biden’s son and his laptop.

Discussing claims the laptop story was Russian disinformation, Ms Devine said it was “a scandal”.

“You had 50 former spooks, basically people like John Brennan and James Clapper and George Tenet, I mean these people have been responsible for some of America’s worst intelligence failures,” she told Sky News Digital Editor Jack Houghton.

“Right up to the Russia collusion hoax that they foisted on the country and tried to hobble the Trump Administration with, and Donald Trump – which all turned out to be untrue, completely a lie”.

“And then – I mean why anyone gives them any credibility after that track record – they turn around and, on zero evidence, claim in their expert opinion that the laptop and our story is Russian disinformation”.

“I can tell you, the laptop was real, it belonged to Hunter Biden, he was in the middle of one of his many crack benders, he dropped it off – it was waterlogged – at this Mac repair shop in Delaware.”

Ms Devine said the laptop “found its way to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani”.

“Who ended up ringing me up one Saturday night, and offering it to me,” she said.

“The information that my colleague there – Emma-Jo – managed to glean out of the laptop has never been refuted; none of the Bidens have ever said that’s not the laptop”.

“It is irrefutable, and that’s why you see Hunter Biden in these interviews for his own book, dissembling, pretending.”
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsnewsclipsclipsnewsmax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy