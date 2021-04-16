© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America’s ‘worst intelligence failures' attempted to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop scandal
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 16, 2021
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine has described the moment she was offered Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” by Rudy Giuliani after the waterlogged device was dropped off to a repair shop in Delaware.
Ms Devine’s upcoming book, which is titled “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide”, will explore the inside story behind revelations about Joe Biden’s son and his laptop.
Discussing claims the laptop story was Russian disinformation, Ms Devine said it was “a scandal”.
“You had 50 former spooks, basically people like John Brennan and James Clapper and George Tenet, I mean these people have been responsible for some of America’s worst intelligence failures,” she told Sky News Digital Editor Jack Houghton.
“Right up to the Russia collusion hoax that they foisted on the country and tried to hobble the Trump Administration with, and Donald Trump – which all turned out to be untrue, completely a lie”.
“And then – I mean why anyone gives them any credibility after that track record – they turn around and, on zero evidence, claim in their expert opinion that the laptop and our story is Russian disinformation”.
“I can tell you, the laptop was real, it belonged to Hunter Biden, he was in the middle of one of his many crack benders, he dropped it off – it was waterlogged – at this Mac repair shop in Delaware.”
Ms Devine said the laptop “found its way to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani”.
“Who ended up ringing me up one Saturday night, and offering it to me,” she said.
“The information that my colleague there – Emma-Jo – managed to glean out of the laptop has never been refuted; none of the Bidens have ever said that’s not the laptop”.
“It is irrefutable, and that’s why you see Hunter Biden in these interviews for his own book, dissembling, pretending.”
Ms Devine’s upcoming book, which is titled “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide”, will explore the inside story behind revelations about Joe Biden’s son and his laptop.
Discussing claims the laptop story was Russian disinformation, Ms Devine said it was “a scandal”.
“You had 50 former spooks, basically people like John Brennan and James Clapper and George Tenet, I mean these people have been responsible for some of America’s worst intelligence failures,” she told Sky News Digital Editor Jack Houghton.
“Right up to the Russia collusion hoax that they foisted on the country and tried to hobble the Trump Administration with, and Donald Trump – which all turned out to be untrue, completely a lie”.
“And then – I mean why anyone gives them any credibility after that track record – they turn around and, on zero evidence, claim in their expert opinion that the laptop and our story is Russian disinformation”.
“I can tell you, the laptop was real, it belonged to Hunter Biden, he was in the middle of one of his many crack benders, he dropped it off – it was waterlogged – at this Mac repair shop in Delaware.”
Ms Devine said the laptop “found its way to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani”.
“Who ended up ringing me up one Saturday night, and offering it to me,” she said.
“The information that my colleague there – Emma-Jo – managed to glean out of the laptop has never been refuted; none of the Bidens have ever said that’s not the laptop”.
“It is irrefutable, and that’s why you see Hunter Biden in these interviews for his own book, dissembling, pretending.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.