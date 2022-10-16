US Chips And Science Act Has Dealt A Heavy Blow On CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/t53501559
Summary：Washington’s tightening of chip export control is a comprehensive restriction on the sale of certain advanced chips, as well as a whole set of chip manufacturing technologies, to the Communist China. It will weaken Beijing's capability to build advanced data centers and deploy artificial intelligence, dealing an even more severe blow to the Communist China's chip industry.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.