US Chips And Science Act Has Dealt A Heavy Blow On CCP

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53501559
Summary：Washington’s tightening of chip export control is a comprehensive restriction on the sale of certain advanced chips, as well as a whole set of chip manufacturing technologies, to the Communist China. It will weaken Beijing's capability to build advanced data centers and deploy artificial intelligence, dealing an even more severe blow to the Communist China's chip industry.