Bitcoin Network Congestion | SEC Unlawful | PacWest to Collapse? | Epic Cash ProgPow Record Highs
Jam-Crypto
Published 15 hours ago |

Crypto & Macro update for the week.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:23 Bitcoin Price Action

2:01 Epic Cash Price Action

3:50 US Inflation Update

6:07 Is PacWest Bank Next to Collapse?

7:42 Fed Report on Financial Stabiity

9:43 Is the SEC Unlawful?

12:29 US is Out of Cash if...

14:09 Bittrex Files for Bankruptcy

16:44 Bitcoin Transaction Fees

18:22 BRC-20 Tokens Caused Congestion

20:54 $20 Withdrawal Fee in El-Salvador

22:00 Can Lightning Network Solve for High tx Fees?

23:30 Epic Cash ProgPow Mining Difficulty Record!

24:30 Epic Cash tx Fees are Cheap

25:26 Outro


Full Disclaimer: This video and its contents are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or trade, a solicitation to buy, or recommendation for any security, cryptocurrency, or related product, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advice or other related services. I may have a financial investment with the cryptocurrencies discussed in this video. In preparing this video, no individual financial or investment needs of the viewer have been taken into account nor is any financial or investment advice being offered. Any views expressed in this video were prepared based upon the information available at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.

Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencycryptobankingsecepic cashcensorship resistantpacwestprivate cryptoprivacy coinprivate blockchaincrypto podcastdecentralisationcentralisation resistantprivacy matters

