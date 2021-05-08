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GLOBALIST BANKER JAQUES ATTALI DESCRIBES HOW DEPOP WILL BE DONE WITH A VAX IN 1981 INTERVIEW
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69 views • May 08, 2021
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PLAZMA
Globalist Eugenicist/Banker Jacques Attali Describes This "Pandemic"/Genocide via Vax in 1981. "The Stupid will take the Treatment". "Euthanasia is essential for the future. We will get rid of them by making them think its for their own good. The stupid will take the treatment."
PLAZMA
Globalist Eugenicist/Banker Jacques Attali Describes This "Pandemic"/Genocide via Vax in 1981. "The Stupid will take the Treatment". "Euthanasia is essential for the future. We will get rid of them by making them think its for their own good. The stupid will take the treatment."
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