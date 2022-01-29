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Andrew Lawton talks with Maxime Bernier, the People's Party of Canada Leader, at Freedom Convoy, 012922
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90 views • January 29, 2022
Thanks to TrueNorthCentre for this video, on Rumble. "The truckers are giving hope to thousands of Canadians," People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier tells True North's Andrew Lawton in an interview on Parliament Hill at the #TruckersforFreedom convoy,
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