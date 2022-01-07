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United Kingdoms against Gods Kingdom, Kings not anointed
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175 views • January 07, 2022
Prophetic word, given January 2022 around 5:30 in the morning after I had a dream where Boris Johnson was in the dream.
As Psalm 2 said that the Nations set themselves together against the Lord and His annointed.
Yet their house is built on sand...
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-03-united-kingdoms-gods-kingdom/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
As Psalm 2 said that the Nations set themselves together against the Lord and His annointed.
Yet their house is built on sand...
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-03-united-kingdoms-gods-kingdom/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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