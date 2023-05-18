Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy was just about to slit his wrists with the info in this video - Run for the Hills ! No that won't work - Dig a hole and crawl into it - No that won't work. What should we do ?
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published a day ago |

Two of the smartest minds on the planet are discussing what is going to happen.  Yikes !  It is going to get very ugly.  Zombies running around everywhere breaking into your homes to steal you food. Breaking into your car.  Attacking you on public transportation.  Time to buckle up.  I have a better idea. Why don't we just arrest the Sniffer, the Ho, Blinkin and the other Criminals.  Maybe that will slow them down

