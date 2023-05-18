Cannabis Jimmy was just about to slit his wrists with the info in this video - Run for the Hills ! No that won't work - Dig a hole and crawl into it - No that won't work. What should we do ?

Two of the smartest minds on the planet are discussing what is going to happen. Yikes ! It is going to get very ugly. Zombies running around everywhere breaking into your homes to steal you food. Breaking into your car. Attacking you on public transportation. Time to buckle up. I have a better idea. Why don't we just arrest the Sniffer, the Ho, Blinkin and the other Criminals. Maybe that will slow them down
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.