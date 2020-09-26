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Push A Button and End Government? (With Ben Stone)
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16 views • September 26, 2020
From School Sucks Podcast #281: Ben Stone (2 of 2) - Diminishing the Market Demand For Government
Full Show: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-281-ben-stone-2-of-2-diminishing-the-market-demand-for-government/
Ben Stone: http://badquaker.com/
Ben Stone returns for another discussion about the past, present and future of the philosophy of liberty. Ben is the host of the Bad Quaker podcast.
Discussed:
-going underground
-agorism: ignore government, don't protest it
-specializaton in liberty activism
-making the moral argument
-making the practical argument
-making money
-assisting government on its path to self-destruction
-winning hearts and minds
-deal with individuals
-government is not the enemy; it's the myth
Full Show: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-281-ben-stone-2-of-2-diminishing-the-market-demand-for-government/
Ben Stone: http://badquaker.com/
Ben Stone returns for another discussion about the past, present and future of the philosophy of liberty. Ben is the host of the Bad Quaker podcast.
Discussed:
-going underground
-agorism: ignore government, don't protest it
-specializaton in liberty activism
-making the moral argument
-making the practical argument
-making money
-assisting government on its path to self-destruction
-winning hearts and minds
-deal with individuals
-government is not the enemy; it's the myth
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