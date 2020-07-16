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The Time Signs of 7/7
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40 views • July 16, 2020
My landlord recently texted me about some repairs being done in the neighborhood by the Water Authority. He asked me not to use the water tomorrow between 9am and 4pm, to avoid drawing dirty water into the pipes. That text turned out to be a "heads up" notification for a collection of notable time signs! Taken individually, none of the items mean much - but meaning comes from context! It's all very encouraging! The video ends with Aaron sharing some passages of scripture.
https://efekta.mikrofin.com/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://efekta.mikrofin.com/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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