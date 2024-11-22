No2Nato: WW3 - Aussie Cossack, George Galloway - Episode 21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video and following description from 'George Galloway', from earlier today, Nov 21st.
Welcome to No2Nato Episode #21 - WORLD WAR 3! Join me THIS Thursday 9pm London | 4pm New York | 8am Sydney (Friday), with esteemed journalist Kit Klarenberg, former Labour Party staffer Halima Khan, and broadcaster & No2Nato co-host the Aussie Cossack! You really don’t want to miss this!