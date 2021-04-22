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Dementia Treatment and Prevention Using New Therapeutic Techniques and Ketones - A Deep Dive with Mary T. Newport
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40 views • April 22, 2021
Mary T Newport, M.D.
Mary Newport, M.D. was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, graduated from Xavier University (humanities and pre-medicine) and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. She completed her training in pediatrics at Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in neonatology at the Medical University Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, and is board certified in pediatrics and neonatology, the care of sick and premature newborns. She practiced neonatology for thirty years and was founding medical director for two newborn intensive care units in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.
More recently, she has gained experience at the opposite end of the spectrum while making home visits to people with a variety of chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other dementias and neurological conditions. In 2008, she implemented a ketogenic nutritional intervention with coconut and medium-chain triglyceride oil that dramatically helped her husband Steve Newport, who had early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. In 2010, she guided her husband through the first pilot study of the betahydroxybutyrate/butanediol ketone ester in a person with Alzheimer’s and co-authored a case report published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia in 2015 with Dr. Richard Veech and others.
Her husband lost his battle with Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body dementia in 2016 and Dr. Newport carries on his legacy as an author of three books and international speaker on ketones as an alternative fuel for the brain. Her latest book is entitled The Complete Book of Ketones: A Practical Guide to Ketogenic Diets and Ketone Supplements. Dr. Newport is a Certified Ketogenic Nutrition Specialist through the American Society of Nutrition and is currently working on a new book focusing on ketogenic strategies and lifestyle modifications to help prevent or slow down progression of Alzheimer’s and other neurological conditions.
Books:
The Complete Book of Ketones: A Practical Guide to Ketogenic Diets and Ketone Supplements (2019)
Amazon Books: https://amzn.to/2AxBcLp
The Coconut Oil and Low Carb Solution for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Other Diseases (2015)
Amazon Books: https://amzn.to/2BaClJE
Alzheimer’s Disease: What If There Was a Cure? The Story of Ketones. (2011, 2nd Edition 2013)
Amazon Books: https://amzn.to/3d4n0HP
Can oils found in household cabinets be used in the management of Alzheimer's Disease? Studies may suggest that notable improvements can be gained with consistent use.
Press play to learn:
How MTC oil can benefit the brain
Why studies involving oil are difficult to conduct
How ketones can be converted and used in the body
Author Mary T. Newport shares her story of success with treating the effects of early-onset Alzheimer's with MCT and coconut oil.
Ketones can significantly impact brain function and can be found in oils you may already have lying around your house. As similarly used in newborn baby formula, MCT oil, concentrated from coconut oil, can lead to a sustained improvement in brain function.
Through anti-inflammatory properties and many other benefits, MCT and coconut oil show promise in deciphering some of the mysteries surrounding dementia. New research is aimed at further delaying cognitive impairment or preventing it altogether.
For more information, visit coconutketones.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Mary Newport, M.D. was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, graduated from Xavier University (humanities and pre-medicine) and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. She completed her training in pediatrics at Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in neonatology at the Medical University Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, and is board certified in pediatrics and neonatology, the care of sick and premature newborns. She practiced neonatology for thirty years and was founding medical director for two newborn intensive care units in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.
More recently, she has gained experience at the opposite end of the spectrum while making home visits to people with a variety of chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other dementias and neurological conditions. In 2008, she implemented a ketogenic nutritional intervention with coconut and medium-chain triglyceride oil that dramatically helped her husband Steve Newport, who had early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. In 2010, she guided her husband through the first pilot study of the betahydroxybutyrate/butanediol ketone ester in a person with Alzheimer’s and co-authored a case report published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia in 2015 with Dr. Richard Veech and others.
Her husband lost his battle with Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body dementia in 2016 and Dr. Newport carries on his legacy as an author of three books and international speaker on ketones as an alternative fuel for the brain. Her latest book is entitled The Complete Book of Ketones: A Practical Guide to Ketogenic Diets and Ketone Supplements. Dr. Newport is a Certified Ketogenic Nutrition Specialist through the American Society of Nutrition and is currently working on a new book focusing on ketogenic strategies and lifestyle modifications to help prevent or slow down progression of Alzheimer’s and other neurological conditions.
Books:
The Complete Book of Ketones: A Practical Guide to Ketogenic Diets and Ketone Supplements (2019)
Amazon Books: https://amzn.to/2AxBcLp
The Coconut Oil and Low Carb Solution for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Other Diseases (2015)
Amazon Books: https://amzn.to/2BaClJE
Alzheimer’s Disease: What If There Was a Cure? The Story of Ketones. (2011, 2nd Edition 2013)
Amazon Books: https://amzn.to/3d4n0HP
Can oils found in household cabinets be used in the management of Alzheimer's Disease? Studies may suggest that notable improvements can be gained with consistent use.
Press play to learn:
How MTC oil can benefit the brain
Why studies involving oil are difficult to conduct
How ketones can be converted and used in the body
Author Mary T. Newport shares her story of success with treating the effects of early-onset Alzheimer's with MCT and coconut oil.
Ketones can significantly impact brain function and can be found in oils you may already have lying around your house. As similarly used in newborn baby formula, MCT oil, concentrated from coconut oil, can lead to a sustained improvement in brain function.
Through anti-inflammatory properties and many other benefits, MCT and coconut oil show promise in deciphering some of the mysteries surrounding dementia. New research is aimed at further delaying cognitive impairment or preventing it altogether.
For more information, visit coconutketones.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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