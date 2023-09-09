Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"95/5 CROSSFIRE"
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
147 Subscribers
14 views
Published a day ago

Since they didn't wanna put this up til late last night, I'ma republish it... Thanks for watching

So, tell me...which is worse? The side that tells you the truth 19 out of 20 times so they can sneak in that deception whenever they want and you never notice...OR is it the ones that are deceptive Everytime so you won't see the truth when they tell it straight to your face... Now decide... "Which one am I listening to"? Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
deceptionpreppingsurvival

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket