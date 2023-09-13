Create New Account
Nathan Livingstone says Andrew Tate is a scammer and a sexual exploiter | Sebastian Gorka
Andrew Tate is a scammer and a sexual exploiter. Nathan Livingstone with Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian talks to Nathan Livingstone, host of "Milk Bar TV," to discuss the truth about Andrew Tate, and why young men should not follow a man like him.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Keywords
sebastian gorkaamerica firstandrew tate exposed

