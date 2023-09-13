Nathan Livingstone says Andrew Tate is a scammer and a sexual exploiter | Sebastian Gorka

Andrew Tate is a scammer and a sexual exploiter. Nathan Livingstone with Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian talks to Nathan Livingstone, host of "Milk Bar TV," to discuss the truth about Andrew Tate, and why young men should not follow a man like him.





