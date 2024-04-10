Create New Account
God | "There Are Two Kinds of Gods In the World. There Is One God, About Which We Know Nothing. Then There Is a Completely Opposite Kind of God. The Concrete Law Giver God." - Yuval Noah Harari (May 14th 2018)

Watch the Full Length May 14th 2018 Yuval Noah Harari Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8x3zaIYrHTs

