Congressman George Santos just visited our NFSC’s office days ago, and will face potential arrest. Also President Trump was guilty and fined $5 million. No one is safe if they don't take down the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2goew76ee3

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Lao Banzhang: Miles Guo, Yvette Wang, Caogen, their sufferings is verifying a fact that, it is the CCP and their cooperative American traitor, white gloves all over the world, behind all these disasters and sufferings. Their persecution showed the CCP’s evil to the whole world. Congressman George Santos just visited our NFSC’s office days ago, and will face potential arrest. Also President Trump was sentenced guilty with a fine of $5 million. No one is safe if they don't take down the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】老班长：七哥、雁平和草根被关押，后面都有共产党、跟共产党合作的卖美贼和世界各地的白手套的影子。他们被迫害，将共产党的邪恶展现在全世界面前。桑托斯议员几天前刚刚接受完我们的采访，现在据说可能要被逮捕。还有川普总统最近也被判有罪，要赔500万。如果不消灭共产党，没有一个人是安全的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



