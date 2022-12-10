LIVE Show - RH negative blood // Gospel of the DEAD // LOGOS denied is unpardonable

In this LIVE Show we discuss the late stage of the hour and then get into RH neg blood. Later we touch on an article by Dr Wesley Swify discussing The Gospel of the DEAD in the Church system, Professor Truth talks about the LOGOS or Divine Wisdom which when denied is actually denying Jesus Christ - the unpardonable Sin!
