What is a leader? Who are the leaders? Who are your leaders?

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We must re-look at what our leaders are in fact, if we are to get back on to what civilization is all about. Sadly, our civilization is in a major decline---well on its way to total collapse! This is because our so-called leaders are nothing but dictating bully enforcers out for their own benefit-of-power-control & for those who have pledged allegiance to them [contracted with] or become employees of said.
How can a leader come about to be a leader, when all of “authority” are compromised/blackmailed/corrupted to different degrees?
How can anyone choose a leader if they are uninformed or brainwashed by the privately owned Corporate media & scfool system? ..That same ONE WORLD CORPORATION which also owns the popular used via enforcement of the Federal Reserve Notes which are rented into circulation by interest-bearing or usury attachment.