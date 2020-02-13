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Robert Clary speaks as a Holocaust survivor
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36 views • February 13, 2020
garisongs
Here is a rare 1992 video of Robert Clary (from TV's Hogan's Heroes & Broadway's New Faces as well as many films & recordings) speaking for one hour about his 3 years in the concentration camps.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kn1r_9AJiF8&feature=youtu.be
Here is a rare 1992 video of Robert Clary (from TV's Hogan's Heroes & Broadway's New Faces as well as many films & recordings) speaking for one hour about his 3 years in the concentration camps.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kn1r_9AJiF8&feature=youtu.be
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