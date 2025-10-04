BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Trump's got a plan
wolfburg
wolfburg
7 followers
0
56 views • 2 days ago
A funk-rock groove at 95 BPM opens with a gritty bassline locked to crisp drums and syncopated congas, Wah guitar riffs interlock with swirling Hammond organ, creating an earthy, hypnotic texture, Raspy male vocals cut through, while subtle percussion and organ solos drive dynamic shifts

(Verse 1) 🎵 In the halls of power, under the Capitol dome, A storm's a-brewin', the debt's become a grimome, Trump and his team, they're lookin' at the score, The numbers don't add up, can't take it anymore. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Trump's got a plan, to save this land, From the clutches of the debt, with a debt jubilee grand, A new currency, a fresh start, a tabula rasa, To break the chains of the past, and build a new America. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 The dollar's a mess, it's lost its might, Inflation's raging, like a wild and fiery light, The banks and the elites, they're callin' the shots, But Trump's not backing down, he's making his own lots. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 The system's rigged, the game is fixed, The people are sufferin', the country's adrift, But there's hope on the horizon, like a dawn's early light, With Trump's final solution, we'll take back our might. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Trump's got a plan, to save this land, From the clutches of the debt, with a debt jubilee grand, A new currency, a fresh start, a tabula rasa, To break the chains of the past, and build a new America. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the brave, who dare to defy, The powers that be, under the big blue sky, With Trump's final solution, we'll rise from the ashes, And make America great, with new, unshackled cashes. 🎵

this track fuses outlaw country attituderockabilly driveand early rock and roll swingupright bass and twangy guitar
